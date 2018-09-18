2018 Primetime Emmy Winners: The Complete List

Emmys 2018, NBC

The 2018 Emmy Awards were held on Monday night at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater and broadcast live on CBS. Now in its 70th year, the Emmys honor the best in U.S. prime time television programming from June 1st, 2017 until May 31th, 2018.

For Drama, Game of Thrones upset the natural order by taking home Outstanding Series. Meanwhile, Matthew Rhys won Outstanding Actor for The Americans; Claire Foy earned Outstanding Actress for The Crown; Peter Dinklage received Outstanding Supporting Actor for Game of Thrones; Thandie Newton claimed Outstanding Supporting Actress for Westworld; Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg won acehived Writing for The Americans; and Stephen Daldry won Best Directing for The Crown.



On the Comedy front, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel absolutely conquered, winning Best Actress (Rachel Brosnahan), Best Supporting Actress (Alex Borstein), and both Best Writing and Directing (Amy Sherman-Palladino). Barry cleaned up the rest with wins for Best Actor (Bill Hader) and Best Supporting Actor (Henry Winkler).

For Limited Series,The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story took home Best Series, Best Actor (Darren Criss), and Best Directing (Ryan Murphy). Elsewhere, Regina King won Best Actress for Seven Seconds; Jeff Daniels and Merritt Weaver claimed Best Supporting Actor and Actress respectively for Godless; and William Bridges and Charlie Brooker earned Best Writing for “USS Callister” for Black Mirror.

Check out the complete list of winners below. (Winners are bolded).

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Matt Smith (The Crown)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, “Start,” The Americans

Peter Morgan, “Mystery Man,” The Crown

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones

Bruce Miller, “June,” The Handmaid’s Tale

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Nice Face,” Killing Eve

The Duffer Brothers, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Stephen Daldry, “Paterfamilias,” The Crown

Alan Taylor, “Beyond the Wall,” Game of Thrones

Jeremy Podeswa, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones

Kari Skogland, “After,” The Handmaid’s Tale

Jason Bateman, “The Toll,” Ozark

Daniel Sackheim, “Tonight We Improvise,” Ozark

The Duffer Brothers, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things

Best Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Americans (FX)

The Crown (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Bill Hader (Barry)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “Pilot,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Donald Glover, “Alligator Man,” Atlanta

Stefani Robinson, “Barbershop,” Atlanta

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark,” Barry

Liz Sarnoff, “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going,” Barry

Alec Berg, “Fifty-One Percent,” Silicon Valley

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “FUBU”, Atlanta

Hiro Murai, “Teddy Perkins”, Atlanta

Bill Hader, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”, Barry

Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory, “The Bow Tie Symmetry”

Jesse Peretz, “Pilot”, GLOW

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “Pilot”, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mike Judge, “Initial Coin Offering”, Silicon Valley

Best Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Black-ish (ABC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

GLOW (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)

John Legend (Jesus Chris Superstar)

Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror: USS Callister)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Michelle Dockery (Godless)

Edie Falco (Law and Order SVU: The Menendez Murders)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult )

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a TV Movie

Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar)

John Leguizamo (Waco)

Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower)

Finn Wittrock (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar)

Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Judith Light (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult)

Merritt Weaver (Godless)

Letitia Wright (Black Mirror: Black Museum)

Best Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, “Clean Up,” American Vandal

Tom Rob Smith, “House by the Lake,” The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Scott Frank, Godless

David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose

David Lynch and Mark Frost, Twin Peaks

William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, “USS Callister”, Black Mirror

Best Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Ryan Murphy, “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Scott Frank, Godless

David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Craig Zisk, “9/11”, The Looming Tower

Barry Levinson, Paterno

Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose

David Lynch, Twin Peaks

Best Limited Series

The Alienist (TNT)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Godless (Netflix)

Patrick Melrose (Showtime)

Best Reality/Competition Series

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Best Variety Talk Series

The Daly Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Variety Talk Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Best Writing for a Variety Special

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

Best Directing for a Variety Special

Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Michael Bonfiglio, Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld

Glenn Weiss, The Oscars

Marcus Raboy, Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake