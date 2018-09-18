2018 Primetime Emmy Winners: The Complete List

The 2018 Emmy Awards were held on Monday night at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater and broadcast live on CBS. Now in its 70th year, the Emmys honor the best in U.S. prime time television programming from June 1st, 2017 until May 31th, 2018.
For Drama, Game of Thrones upset the natural order by taking home Outstanding Series. Meanwhile, Matthew Rhys won Outstanding Actor for The Americans; Claire Foy earned Outstanding Actress for The Crown; Peter Dinklage received Outstanding Supporting Actor for Game of Thrones; Thandie Newton claimed Outstanding Supporting Actress for Westworld; Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg won acehived Writing for The Americans; and Stephen Daldry won Best Directing for The Crown.
On the Comedy front, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel absolutely conquered, winning Best Actress (Rachel Brosnahan), Best Supporting Actress (Alex Borstein), and both Best Writing and Directing (Amy Sherman-Palladino). Barry cleaned up the rest with wins for Best Actor (Bill Hader) and Best Supporting Actor (Henry Winkler).
For Limited Series,The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story took home Best Series, Best Actor (Darren Criss), and Best Directing (Ryan Murphy). Elsewhere, Regina King won Best Actress for Seven Seconds; Jeff Daniels and Merritt Weaver claimed Best Supporting Actor and Actress respectively for Godless; and William Bridges and Charlie Brooker earned Best Writing for “USS Callister” for Black Mirror.
Check out the complete list of winners below. (Winners are bolded).
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Matt Smith (The Crown)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Best Writing for a Drama Series
Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, “Start,” The Americans
Peter Morgan, “Mystery Man,” The Crown
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones
Bruce Miller, “June,” The Handmaid’s Tale
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Nice Face,” Killing Eve
The Duffer Brothers, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things
Best Directing for a Drama Series
Stephen Daldry, “Paterfamilias,” The Crown
Alan Taylor, “Beyond the Wall,” Game of Thrones
Jeremy Podeswa, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones
Kari Skogland, “After,” The Handmaid’s Tale
Jason Bateman, “The Toll,” Ozark
Daniel Sackheim, “Tonight We Improvise,” Ozark
The Duffer Brothers, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things
Best Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Americans (FX)
The Crown (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Bill Hader (Barry)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)
Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)
Best Writing for a Comedy Series
Amy Sherman-Palladino, “Pilot,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Donald Glover, “Alligator Man,” Atlanta
Stefani Robinson, “Barbershop,” Atlanta
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark,” Barry
Liz Sarnoff, “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going,” Barry
Alec Berg, “Fifty-One Percent,” Silicon Valley
Best Directing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, “FUBU”, Atlanta
Hiro Murai, “Teddy Perkins”, Atlanta
Bill Hader, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”, Barry
Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory, “The Bow Tie Symmetry”
Jesse Peretz, “Pilot”, GLOW
Amy Sherman-Palladino, “Pilot”, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mike Judge, “Initial Coin Offering”, Silicon Valley
Best Comedy Series
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
Black-ish (ABC)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
GLOW (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)
Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)
John Legend (Jesus Chris Superstar)
Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror: USS Callister)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
Michelle Dockery (Godless)
Edie Falco (Law and Order SVU: The Menendez Murders)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult )
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a TV Movie
Jeff Daniels (Godless)
Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar)
John Leguizamo (Waco)
Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower)
Finn Wittrock (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Judith Light (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult)
Merritt Weaver (Godless)
Letitia Wright (Black Mirror: Black Museum)
Best Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, “Clean Up,” American Vandal
Tom Rob Smith, “House by the Lake,” The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Scott Frank, Godless
David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose
David Lynch and Mark Frost, Twin Peaks
William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, “USS Callister”, Black Mirror
Best Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Ryan Murphy, “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Scott Frank, Godless
David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Craig Zisk, “9/11”, The Looming Tower
Barry Levinson, Paterno
Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose
David Lynch, Twin Peaks
Best Limited Series
The Alienist (TNT)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Godless (Netflix)
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
Best Reality/Competition Series
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Best Variety Talk Series
The Daly Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best Variety Talk Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Best Writing for a Variety Special
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
Best Directing for a Variety Special
Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Michael Bonfiglio, Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld
Glenn Weiss, The Oscars
Marcus Raboy, Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake