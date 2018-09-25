A Deer A Horse unveil new song “Double Wide” ahead of North American tour: Stream

A Deer A Horse, photo by Angela Betancourt

Brooklyn-based rockers A Deer A Horse have been hard at work on a yet-to-be-announced album recorded at Gojira’s Silver Cord Studio in Queens, New York. Now, the band is unveiling new music by teaming up with Consequence of Sound and Heavy Consequence to premiere the riff-heavy new song “Double Wide” (listen below).

The track “Double Wide” is a deeply personal one, as the song is about a family member of bassist-singer Angela Philips’ who took his own life a few years ago.



“I was devastated by this event and slipped into a very dark period of my own around this time. What I found most difficult to fathom were his final hours,” Philips tells us. “I found I needed to write these words to make sense of what he may have been thinking in the hours before he passed. It was the only way I could start to work through my feelings.

She adds, “Each time I sing ‘Double Wide’, his passing makes more sense to me and it becomes a little easier to heal.”

Philips formed A Deer A Horse in 2011 with her one-time college classmate Rebecca Satellite (vocals, guitar), adding drummer Dylan Teggart in 2015 to round out the trio. The band released the acclaimed EP Backswimmer in 2017.

Along with the new song, A Deer A Horse are embarking on a North American tour that kicks off this Thursday (September 27th) in Toronto, Canada. Dates can be found below, while the track “Double Wide” can be purchased as a digital single or a 7″ vinyl flexi-disc at this location.

A Deer A Horse Fall 2018 Tour

09/27 – Toronto, ON @ Duffy’s Tavern

09/28 – Pontiac, MI @ Berserker Music Festival

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ SubT

10/01 – Iowa City, IA @ Trumpet Blossom

10/02 – Omaha, NE @ The Sydney

10/04 – Denver, CO @ Syntax

10/05 – Grand Junction, CO @ Copeka Coffee

10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records

10/09 – Spokane, WA @ TBA

10/10 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

10/11 – Portland, OR @ The World Famous Kenton Club

10/12 – Grants Pass, OR @ Jammin Salmon

10/13 – Chico, CA @ The Maltese

10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ El Rio

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rec Center

10/17 – Long Beach, CA @ 4th Street Vine

10/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rogue Bar

10/19 – Flagstaff, AZ @ The Hive

10/20 – Santa Fe, NM @ GHOST

10/22 – El Paso, TX @ Neon Rose Bar

10/24 – San Antonio, TX @ The Mix

10/25 – Austin, TX @ Beerland

10/26 – Houston, TX @ Notsuoh

10/27 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Woodshop

10/29 – Mobile, AL @ The Blind Mule

10/30 – Atlanta, GA @ TBA

10/31 – Savannah, GA @ TBA

11/01 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

11/02 – Norfolk, VA @ The Taphouse