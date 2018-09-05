A new Kendrick Lamar album is “not coming soon”

Kendrick Lamar, photo by David Brendan Hall

Sorry to kill your vibe, but a new Kendrick Lamar album is not imminent.

Kendrick’s TDE label mate, Isaiah Rashad, fueled rumors over the weekend when he revealed that he heard a “whole [Kendrick] album, damn near,” prompting speculation that the follow-up to 2017’s DAMN. was already in the can.



However, according to TDE label head, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, fans will have to to wait a bit longer. In a post to Instagram, Tiffith wrote, “ATT: K. Dot don’t have a new album [sic] coming not soon. So keep playing DAMN. until the kid is inspired again.”

Top Dawg has spoken #TDE A post shared by gwadpot (@dangerookipawaa) on Sep 4, 2018 at 5:25pm PDT

Though the news on Kendrick isn’t what fans were hoping for, there’s plenty of other music from TDE on the way. Last week, Tiffith announced that at least two more projects were slated for 2018, but “I’m trying for 4.” Presumambly, one of those releases is ScHoolboy Q’s new album, which Tiffith said “90 to 95% done.”

i have 2 more for y'all now… I'm trying for 4 https://t.co/7aiBbZn0e7 — TOP DAWG #TDE (@dangerookipawaa) August 30, 2018