AC/DC working off unused Malcolm Young guitar tracks for new album: Report

AC/DC, photo by Heather Kaplan

Salute the rock gods! The six-string lightning of Malcolm Young will strike down yet again.

According to JAM Magazine, which cites “a reliable source inside the AC/DC camp,” the band’s follow-up to 2014’s Rock or Bust will feature the late guitarist on every track, thanks to unused guitar tracks that have been collecting dust for more than a decade.



“Turns out, five years prior to the Black Ice LP, AC/DC’s 15th studio release, Angus and Malcolm Young lived [sic] together where they literally wrote hundreds of songs,” the publication reports, “many were recorded and have been stashed away until now.

“Angus has decided to selected the best tracks from those recordings that Malcolm played on and is now back in the studio recording and mixing them with fellow band mates Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams and yes, Brian Johnson on vocals.”

That latter part would jive with recent reports that Rudd and Johnson were spotted with Angus and Stevie Young outside of a recording studio in Vancouver, where they’ve previously worked. Of course, jury’s still out on whether Axl Rose is still involved.

Nevertheless, Malcolm’s involvement should quell many fan’s anxieties about the new record, which has yet to be formally announced. Stay tuned to this developing story.