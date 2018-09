Action Bronson, photo by Ben Kaye

Action Bronson is back with a new single called “White Bronco”, which serves as the title track to a forthcoming album due out later this fall. Take a listen below.

White Bronco serves as Bronson’s follow-up to 2017’s Blue Chips 7000 and marks his first independent release in several years. The album features production from Bronson’s longtime collaborator, Party Supplies, as well as Knxwledge and Daringer. Bronson himself designed the album’s cover.



White Bronco Artwork: