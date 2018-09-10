Alice in Chains pay tribute to Burt Reynolds with his naked image on Dirt album cover

Columbia Records / @runforkovver via Instagram: mike-inez-official

Alice in Chains offered up a cheeky tribute to the late Burt Reynolds during their show on Saturday night in Dallas by projecting a naked image of the iconic actor superimposed onto the cover of their classic 1992 album Dirt and changing the title to Burt.

Reynolds passed away this past Thursday (September 6th) at the age of 82 after suffering a heart attack. The actor starred in such films as Smokey and the Bandit, Deliverance, The Cannonball Run, Boogie Nights and dozens more.



The image was shared on Instagram by Alice in Chains bassist Mike Inez, who wrote, “We put this up in the video screens pre show tonite. Rest In Peace Burt.”

The original Dirt cover has a woman half buried in a desert, and it was believed by many that she was Layne Staley’s girlfriend Demri Parrott. However, the photographer, Rocky Schenck, told Revolver magazine in a feature on the album cover that it was model Mariah O’Brien.

