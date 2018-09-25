Almost Famous being adapted into musical by Cameron Crowe

Almost Famous

Cameron Crowe is adapting his rock masterpiece, Almost Famous, into a new stage musical. Rolling Stone reports that Crowe’s reimagined fictionalization of his early days writing for, well, Rolling Stone may be headed to Broadway in the near future.

The production has apparently been in development for some years. Crowe himself wrote the book, as well as the lyrics alongside composer Tom Kitt (American Idiot), who penned the original music. Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things) is lined up to direct the play.



“I remember the first day of filming Almost Famous,” Crowe recalled to RS. “We were standing in downtown San Diego, shooting a scene with Phillip Seymour Hoffman on the very same street where I’d first met Lester Bangs. It felt surreal. It felt like a miracle. I called a friend of mine and said, ‘How did I get here?’ He laughed and said, ‘Enjoy it, this won’t happen again.’ The current miracle is that the feeling is coming alive again.”

Nothing has been confirmed as far as when or where Almost Famous will make its stage debut, but Crowe said he “can’t wait to bring it to you in the coming months.”

Starring Billy Crudup, Kate Hudson, Patrick Fugit, Jason Lee, and Frances McDormand, Almost Famous was released in 2000 and remains one of the greatest rock and roll movies — and soundtracks — ever. Crowe won Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars for the film, while Hudson and McDormand both received Best Supporting Actress nods.

Below, watch a teaser video featuring Kitt playing piano.