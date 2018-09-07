AlunaGeorge announce new EP, Champagne Eyes, share “Superior Emotion”: Stream

AlunaGeorge, photo by Lula Hyers

AlunaGeorge have returned today with news of a forthcoming EP. It’s titled Champagne Eyes and due for arrival October 5th. It marks their first effort since the electropop duo’s 2016 album, I Remember, as well as follows last summer’s pair of tracks, “Turn Up the Love” and “Last Kiss”.

Singer Aluna Francis and producer George Reid are previewing the EP with the first single, “Superior Emotion”. Here, Francis’ vocals ride a smooth and hypnotic flow punctuated by brief ballooning synths. She’s also complemented impressively by guest collaborator and rising multi-instrumentalist/producer Cautious Clay.



Check it out below, followed by a photo from their recording session.

Sophomore record I Remember featured the likes of Flume and Zhu. AlunaGeorge toured alongside Coldplay last year. Clay is hitting the road with Gallant and Jamila Woods this fall.