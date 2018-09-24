Buckle up! An Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar collaboration is coming next month

Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak having a laugh

Earlier this month, Anderson .Paak offered fans an update on Oxnard, his new album and the follow-up to 2016’s Malibu. Not only was Dr. Dre “heavily” involved, but DOOM and Freddie Gibbs producer Madlib also had a hand in the hotly anticipated LP, which .Paak is hoping will take today’s music to the next level.

“I feel like ambition is missing from today’s music,” he told Rolling Stone. “This is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z]’s The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout.”



If the aforementioned guests weren’t enough to help .Paak capture this “ambition,” this one certainly might: Kendrick Lamar. In an Instagram post over the weekend, .Paak teased a forthcoming collaboration with Compton’s Kung Fu Kenny. It’s unclear whether their joint effort will be a song, video, or what, but we do know this gift is officially dropping October 4th. Mark it on all your calendars.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2018)

Oxnard serves as .Paak’s first release on Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment and last of “his beach series.” Although a firm release date has yet to be revealed, it’s expected to hit shelves sometime in 2018. A social media post suggests Dre just put the finishing touches on the LP a couple of days ago.