Angélique Kidjo enlists Alicia Keys, Questlove, and Blood Orange for cover of Talking Heads’ “The Great Curve”: Stream

Angélique Kidjo and Alicia Keys

This past June, Angélique Kidjo released a track-for-track covers album of Remain in Light, the 1980 landmark album from the Talking Heads. Along with the Grammy-winning talents of the Beninese singer-songwriter, the project featured guest contributors in Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, Blood Orange, and Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, Bruno Mars), who oversaw all the production.

Now, Kidjo has partnered up with Amazon Music to drop a new version of her cover of “The Great Curve”. Previously, Blood Orange mastermind Dev Hynes lent his talents to Kidjo’s original reimagining; this updated Amazon edition includes even more extra star power: Alicia Keys provides additional vocals and The Roots’ own Questlove mans the drums.



(Read: Ranking: Every Talking Heads Album from Worst to Best)

Take a listen to this wondrous version below.

Talking Heads’ Remain in Light was said to have been heavily inspired by West African music, and Kidjo intended to use her cover album to “pay back the homage.” She added in a statement, “We all know that rock music came from the blues and thus from Africa. Now is the time to bring rock back to Africa, connect our minds, and bring all our sounds to a new level of sharing and understanding.”

