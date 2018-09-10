Anthony Bourdain wins all six Emmy nominations, including first for outstanding writing

Anthony Bourdain, photo by Heather Kaplan

This year’s Emmy Awards don’t take place until Monday, September 17th, but the Creative Arts Emmys were handed out this past weekend at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Among the big winners were Saturday Night Live with a whopping seven wins, Atlanta with three wins, Rick and Morty winning Outstanding Animated Program for “Pickle Rick”, and the late Anthony Bourdain going six for six with his posthumous nominations.

One particularly noteworthy win for Bourdain was in writing. Parts Unknown executive producer Lydia Tenaglia accepted the award on his behalf, saying: “Tony was nominated for this Emmy many times, but it had always eluded him. So it is with tremendous bittersweetness that I accept it on his behalf. He’s off on a journey to parts unknown. We wish we could be there to shoot that journey with him. I think he would have written the hell out of that episode.”



In addition to writing, Parts Unknown won for best informational series or special, picture editing for a non-fiction program, sound editing for a non-fiction program, sound mixing for a non-fiction program, and best short-form non-fiction or reality.

Parts Unknown will return to close out the series with its final episodes later this year. More recently, there was controversy when the network pulled every episode featuring Bourdain’s girlfriend Asia Argento following sexual allegations surrounding the star.

For a complete list of this year’s Emmy nominations, click here. Need help predicting?