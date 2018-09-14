Aphex Twin premieres Collapse EP: Stream

Aphex Twin

Today marks the release of Aphex Twin‘s Collapse EP via Warp Records. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it below.

The first commercial release from the IDM artist since 2016’s Cheetah EP, the album was teased via strategically placed logos and a mind-bending 3D image that appeared in London, New York, and Los Angeles, among other places. Then came a cryptic tweeted press release from Warp Records. Finally, a five-minute visual teaser was supposed to air on Adult Swim late Monday evening, but was abruptly pulled from the schedule after failing to pass the Harding test, which determines whether a video might cause a reaction from those suffering with photosensitive epilepsy. Oops.



According to our glowing A- review of the EP, Collapse “finds the producer moving away from the more straightforward approach he has been dabbling in on recent work, turning up the heat on his slippery, electronic anthems, bringing them from a simmer to a rolling boil.”

Last year, Aphex Twin launched a streaming site featuring previously unreleased and expanded material alongside new tracks “4xAtlantis take1” and “Korg Funk 5”.

Collapse EP Artwork:

Collapse EP Tracklist:

01. T69 Collapse

02. 1st 44

03. MT1 t29r2

04. abundance10edit[2 R8’s, FZ20m & a 909]

05. pthex