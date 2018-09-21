Arcade Fire perform Funeral in full for first time: Watch

Arcade Fire, photo by Heather Kaplan

Arcade Fire are nearing the end of their Everything Now world tour, but they still have a few tricks up their sleeve. To kick off their show in Los Angeles on Thursday night, the band surprised fans with a full album performance of their masterful debut, 2004’s Funeral. It marked the first time the band had ever done so.

“We’re not sentimental, but it’s just been 14 years since Funeral so we felt like playing it,” frontman Win Butler explained to the audience at one point.



Watch fan-captured footage from the show below.

Arcade Fire’s tour concludes this weekend with a pair of shows at the Greek Theatre in Berkley, California, along with a headlining appearance at Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful Festival.