Architects announce Holy Hell album, reveal “Hereafter” video: Watch

Architects, photo by Ed Mason

After posting a mysterious teaser clip on their website, Brighton, England’s Architects have confirmed that their new album is on the way.

The metalcore act will release its eighth studio album, Holy Hell, on Nov. 9 via Epitaph Records. Architects also are debuting the song “Hereafter” and the track’s Jeb Hardwick-directed video, which can be viewed below.





Holy Hell is a monumental album for Architects, as it marks their first following the death of Tom Searle, the band’s original guitarist, songwriter and twin brother of drummer Dan Searle.

“In those first months after Tom’s death, I didn’t deal with it at all and I felt so unhappy and anxious,” Dan said in a statement. “I’d ignored it and just tried to cope. But I knew that at some point, I had to learn from it.”

“It’s at times like that you ask yourself, ‘What is left?’” vocalist Sam Carter added. “As a group of friends, we had to find something.”

“Ultimately, there were two choices,” Dan added. “Feel sorry for yourself, and believe the world to be a horrible place and let it defeat you. Or let it inspire us to live the life that Tom would have wanted us to live. I was very worried about people taking away a despondent message from the album. I felt a level of responsibility to provide a light at the end of the tunnel for people who are going through terrible experiences.”

Architects recorded the new album over six months, starting in the fall of 2017 and wrapping up spring of this year. Dan and guitarist Josh Middleton produced the album.

“For me, broadly speaking, Holy Hell is about pain: the way we process it, cope with it, and live with it,” Dan said. “There is value in pain. It’s where we learn, it’s where we grow.”

To pre-order the album, visit ArchitectsOfficial.com. Digital pre-orders come with an instant download of “Hereafter.”

Holy Hell Artwork:

Holy Hell Tracklist:

01. Death Is Not Defeat

02. Hereafter

03. Mortal After All

04. Holy Hell

05. Damnation

06. Royal Beggars

07. Modern Misery

08. Dying to Heal

09. The Seventh Circle

10. Doomsday

11. A Wasted Hymn