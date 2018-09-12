Menu
Arctic Monkeys cover Stephen Fretwell for Spotify Singles: Stream

Fretwell played with Alex Turner in The Last Shadow Puppets

by
on September 12, 2018, 12:53pm
image

Arctic Monkeys debuted two new cover songs this past summer, taking on The Strokes’ “Is This It” in New York and The White Stripes’ “The Union Forever” in Detroit. For their new Spotify Singles session, Alex Turner & co. unveiled yet another cover, in addition to rolling out a gorgeous live version of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino track “Four Out of Five”.

Recorded at NYC’s renowned Electric Lady Studios, their Spotify set opens with “Four Out of Five”. Turner’s voice here is coupled with the bold beauty of an electric piano (said to be a Fender Rhodes / Wurlitzer 200a). The second offering is a haunting update on “-“, which originally appeared on English singer-songwriter Stephen Fretwell’s 2004 album, Magpie. Fretwell and Arctic Monkeys have history, as Fretwell previously served as the touring bassist for Turner’s side-project The Last Shadow Puppets.

Stream the full Spotify session below.

Recently, Arctic Monkeys dusted off “Dancing Shoes” for the first time in four years at a gig in Manchester. Turner also appeared on an episode of Kyle Meredith With… to discuss the group’s Tranquility Base, which you can stream below.

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS

