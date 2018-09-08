Are You Afraid of the Dark? movie to tell original story

Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Nickelodeon

It was only a matter of time before someone brought Are You Afraid of the Dark? to the silver screen. That task has been given by Paramount to screenwriter Gary Dauberman (The Nun, It: Chapter Two), who’s hoping to “honor the darker, scarier tone of the show.”

So, what does that mean? Well, one look at our exhaustive ranking, provides plenty of clarity into what’s “darker” and “scarier” about the series, but Dauberman has his own ideas, which is why he’s giving this new Midnight Society a completely original story.



In other words, don’t expect to see a return by Zeebo the Clown.

“It is a completely original story I came up with, but it still has the Midnight Society and it still has the campfire,” Dauberman tells /Film, easing anyone’s fears that the movie wouldn’t have its most iconic qualities. “It’s still a story being told.” Well, thank god for that.

“That show is so important to me,” he continues. “I didn’t want to age it down too much because for it’s time, it had some really disturbing episodes and some really dark episodes. Not every story the Midnight Society told ended with happily ever after or a person learning their lesson and it will never happen again. I really embraced that side of things and I think it’s been a long time.

“I think fear is healthy for kids, he adds. “I don’t think we have to always sand down the edges of things and that’s something I really wanted to do with Are You Afraid of the Dark. I think it is scary and I think kids will be scared watching it at times, and also they’ll laugh at times. I think it’s got a great message. I think it’s got a great heart to it but it is still scary. I think that’s great. I think it’s going to open it up to a wider audience.”

He’s not wrong, but as someone who just had to sit through his piss poor script for The Nun, arguably one of the worst horror movies in recent memory, he’ll have to really find his inner Gary if he wants to win over this guy again. We’ll see come October 11, 2019.

In the meantime, you can watch the original series over at Nicksplat.