Ariana Grande posts tribute to Mac Miller: “The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved”

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller

Ariana Grande‘s been quietly mourning the loss of her ex, rapper Mac Miller, who passed away earlier this month due to an apparent drug overdose. In the wake of the 26-year old’s death, the pop star was forced to disable her Instagram comments after an abundance of Miller’s fans blamed her for his death. Today, she returned to the platform to post a tribute.

“I adored you from the day i met you when I was nineteen and I always will,” she wrote. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. So many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest.”



Accompanying the message is a short video of Miller that represents the pair at their most casual and conversational.

Grande and Miller dated for almost two years, collaborating on Grande’s hit “The Way” and Miller’s “My Favorite Part,” before breaking up this past May. Grande is currently engaged to Pete Davidson.

See her full post below.