Ariana Grande covers Thundercat’s “Them Changes”: Stream

Ariana Grande and Thundercat (photo by Amy Price)

Thundercat is about to get that Ariana Grande bump.

In support of her new album, Sweetener, Grande made her debut appearance on BBC Radio’s Live Lounge on Wednesday morning. In addition to singing a few of her own songs, including “No Tears Left to Cry”, “God Is A Woman”, and “R.E.M.”, the young pop singer delivered an unexpected cover of R&B/funk virtuoso Thundercat and his 2015 song “Them Changes”.



As Stereogum points out, Grande introduced the song by calling Thundercat “a super-brilliant artist” and said “Them Changes” was “her favorite song from the past year and a half.”

You can listen to the full session here. Grande’s performance starts at the 2:23:12 mark, with her cover of “Them Changes” coming at 2:40:28. Update: You watch video of Grande’s cover below.

Incidentally, Thundercat recently accompanied Grande’s ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, for his NPR Tiny Desk Concert.