As I Lay Dying vocalist Tim Lambesis pursuing Masters in Social Work

As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis, courtesy of Metal Blade

Tim Lambesis seems to be on a mission of redemption, having been imprisoned for one of the most notorious crimes in rock history. The As I Lay Dying singer now says he is pursuing a Masters in Social Work after earning a number of undergraduate degrees over the past 5 years, including his time in prison.

For the uninitiated, Lambesis was sentenced to six years in prison for attempting to hire a hitman to murder his estranged wife. He served two and half years, having been released in December 2016. Earlier this year, many fans were shocked when it was announced that As I Lay Dying were regrouping with Lambesis on vocals. The band has since announced fall tours of North America and Europe.



In a new Facebook post, Lambesis posted a smiling photo of himself and offered an update on his life, saying he has been pursuing higher education since his infamous legal woes. He writes the following:

I’m slowly getting comfortable sharing parts of my life, little by little.

Taken at an end of the school year party last semester. I can’t believe it’s already a new school year!

A lot of people have been asking what I’ve done with most of my time over the past 5+ years. School is one of many things. It’s hard for me to sit idle, so I took almost every class I could. I got a handful of undergraduate degrees in the process, but what interested me most were courses in addiction treatment. I ended up becoming a Certified Addiction Treatment Counselor and started working as a case manager for a year in the process of collecting field hours for my certification. Then in 2017 I began a Master of Social Work program.

The smile you see here comes from a sense of relief after finishing the first year of the MSW!

As mentioned, As I Lay Dying will hit the road this fall for the metalcore band’s first tour in five years. The trek kicks off November 2nd in Phoenix, Arizona. See the full list of dates here.