ASAP Rocky on triple j

Hip-hop polymath ASAP Rocky is riding high following the release of his latest opus, Testing. This week, Rocky appeared on triple J’s Like a Version, where he showed off his talents as both a rapper and a singer. In addition to performing the Testing track “Praise The Lord (Da Shine)” with Skepta, Rocky delivered a soulful rendition of Otis Redding’s all-time classic, “(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay”. Replay both performances below.