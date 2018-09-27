Author & Punisher delivers new song “Ode to Bedlam”: Stream

Author & Punisher, photo by Auge Arredondo

With the new album Beastland on the way from Author & Punisher — the one-man industrial metal band masterminded by Tristan Shone — Heavy Consequence and Consequence of Sound are teaming up with the artist to bring you the exclusive premiere of the track “Ode to Bedlam” (listen below).

Author & Punisher is an act like none other in the metal scene, with Shone fashioning homemade robotic instruments to create his unique and pummeling sound. Beastland, due October 5th, is Author & Punisher’s eighth album overall and first for Relapse Records.



Shone tells us of the multilayered song, “‘Ode to Bedlam’ is a track inspired by a book The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin — a brilliant dystopian fantasy focusing on elements of racism, planetary demise and tribalism, among other things. Like the novel, the track is heavy and dark, but also meandering, eventually finding a triumphant finale.”

He adds. “Along with being a somewhat political album, albeit in an abstract prose, Beastland is an one that explores the emotional and physical pain of our downfall, where I’d like to think I take an analytical approach, rather than one of pure cynicism and despair.”

Beastland is available for pre-order digitally at this location and physically at the Relapse Records store. In support of the album release, Author & Punisher is out on the road through early December, playing Europe and North America. A full list of dates can be seen below.

Author & Punisher 2018 Tour Dates:

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA Cold Waves LA @ 1720

10/12 – Rotterdam, NL @ RVLT Festival

10/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Blowup Vol. 4

10/14 – Tallin, EE @ Sveta Baar

10/15 – St. Petersburg, RU @ LES

10/16 – Moscow, RU @ Model T

10/17 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B (w/ Conan)

10/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset (w/ Godflesh)

10/19 – Oslo, NO @ Bla

10/20 – Gothenborg, SE @ Sticky Fingers (w/ Godflesh)

10/24 – Lisbon, PT @ MusicBox

10/25 – Porto, PT @ Maus Habitos

11/03 – Athens, GA @ Moogfest @ Georgia Theatre

11/04 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

11/05 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

11/08 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia %

11/09 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa *

11/10 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G *

11/11 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

11/12 – Oberlin, OH @ Dionysus Disco *

11/13 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

11/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *

11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *

11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel *

11/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery #

11/20 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt #

11/23 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge #

11/24 – Wichita, KS @ Barleycorn’s #

11/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar #

11/26 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #

11/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #

11/28 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux #

11/30 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

12/01 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey ^

12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop ^

12/04 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers ^

12/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo ^

12/08 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah (Record Release Show)

% with The Body and Uniform

* with The Body and Uniform plus Intensive Care

# with The Body

^ with The Body and Uniform plus Street Sects