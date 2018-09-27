Author & Punisher delivers new song “Ode to Bedlam”: Stream

With the new album Beastland on the way from Author & Punisher — the one-man industrial metal band masterminded by Tristan Shone — Heavy Consequence and Consequence of Sound are teaming up with the artist to bring you the exclusive premiere of the track “Ode to Bedlam” (listen below).
Author & Punisher is an act like none other in the metal scene, with Shone fashioning homemade robotic instruments to create his unique and pummeling sound. Beastland, due October 5th, is Author & Punisher’s eighth album overall and first for Relapse Records.
Shone tells us of the multilayered song, “‘Ode to Bedlam’ is a track inspired by a book The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin — a brilliant dystopian fantasy focusing on elements of racism, planetary demise and tribalism, among other things. Like the novel, the track is heavy and dark, but also meandering, eventually finding a triumphant finale.”
He adds. “Along with being a somewhat political album, albeit in an abstract prose, Beastland is an one that explores the emotional and physical pain of our downfall, where I’d like to think I take an analytical approach, rather than one of pure cynicism and despair.”
Beastland is available for pre-order digitally at this location and physically at the Relapse Records store. In support of the album release, Author & Punisher is out on the road through early December, playing Europe and North America. A full list of dates can be seen below.
Author & Punisher 2018 Tour Dates:
09/27 – Los Angeles, CA Cold Waves LA @ 1720
10/12 – Rotterdam, NL @ RVLT Festival
10/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Blowup Vol. 4
10/14 – Tallin, EE @ Sveta Baar
10/15 – St. Petersburg, RU @ LES
10/16 – Moscow, RU @ Model T
10/17 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B (w/ Conan)
10/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset (w/ Godflesh)
10/19 – Oslo, NO @ Bla
10/20 – Gothenborg, SE @ Sticky Fingers (w/ Godflesh)
10/24 – Lisbon, PT @ MusicBox
10/25 – Porto, PT @ Maus Habitos
11/03 – Athens, GA @ Moogfest @ Georgia Theatre
11/04 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
11/05 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
11/08 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia %
11/09 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa *
11/10 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G *
11/11 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *
11/12 – Oberlin, OH @ Dionysus Disco *
11/13 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *
11/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *
11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *
11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel *
11/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery #
11/20 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt #
11/23 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge #
11/24 – Wichita, KS @ Barleycorn’s #
11/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar #
11/26 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #
11/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #
11/28 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux #
11/30 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^
12/01 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey ^
12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop ^
12/04 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers ^
12/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo ^
12/08 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah (Record Release Show)
% with The Body and Uniform
* with The Body and Uniform plus Intensive Care
# with The Body
^ with The Body and Uniform plus Street Sects