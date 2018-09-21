Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 action powers Avenged Sevenfold’s “Mad Hatter” video

Avenged Sevenfold, photo by Kameron Pollock

Avenged Sevenfold recently unveiled a new song “Mad Hatter”, which is featured on the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 video game. Now, an action-filled music video for “Mad Hatter,” packed with clips from the upcoming game, has been unveiled. Watch the video below.

“Mad Hatter” is the fourth song Avenged Sevenfold have crafted for the Call of Duty: Black Ops series, the previous tracks being “Not Ready to Die”, “Carry On”, and “Jade Helm.” All four songs are included on Avenged Sevenfold’s new EP, Black Reign, which is out today (Sept. 21) and can be downloaded and streamed at Apple Music.



M. Shadows recently spoke with Heavy Consequence about the inspiration behind “Mad Hatter,” explaining, “We took inspiration from John B. McLemore’s story in the ‘S-Town’ podcast. It seemed to fit and create an image of hallucinating and mercury poison. The images we were shown made me contemplate what it would feel like to go insane. Very scary stuff and I thought it fit well.”

He also gave an update on his vocal cord issues, which caused the band to cancel their summer tour, stating, “I’m doing good. I just got the OK to start light singing again. I’m excited to get the cords back in shape. We’ll be going back to those cities at some point but they won’t be a part of ‘The Stage’ tour.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Oct. 12.