Avenged Sevenfold announce Black Reign EP, release new song, “Mad Hatter”: Stream

Avenged Sevenfold, photo by Kameron Pollock

Avenged Sevenfold have released a heavy-hitting new song called “Mad Hatter.” The track is available now via digital download, and can be heard below.

Singer M. Shadows and company are releasing “Mad Hatter” for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 video game, which will hit stores on October 12th. Avenged Sevenfold previously released music for other Black Ops games, and all four of the band’s Black Ops songs will be included on an upcoming EP, Black Reign, due this Friday, September 21st. Fans can pre-save the EP on Spotify here.



Shadows told Kerrang! magazine of the “Mad Hatter” (via Blabbermouth), “The song is dark and brooding. We wanted to capture a difference feeling than a straight-ahead ‘zombie killer’ track.”

He added, “These songs are good places for us to experiment with our sound. I would put this in the category of ‘dark alternative.'”

Avenged Sevenfold were forced to cancel their summer tour with Prophets of Rage and Three Days Grace due to Shadows battling a viral infection that impacted his vocal cords. “Mad Hatter” is the first bit of new music from the band since that summer tour cancellation. Avenged Sevenfold are also working on their follow-up to 2016’s The Stage.