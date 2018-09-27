Awkwafina, Seth Meyers, Travis Scott, and Paul Simon to appear on SNL

Awkwafina and Seth Meyers

Sure, Chevy Chase recently called Saturday Night Live “the worst fucking humor in the world,” but that won’t stop the long-running NBC sketch show’s 44th season from proceeding apace. We already knew that Adam Driver and Kanye West will kick off its season premiere this Sunday, and now we know the acts that will follow for the season’s second and third episodes.

On October 6th, Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina will guest host, along with musical guest Travis Scott. The following week, Late Night host (and SNL alum) Seth Meyers will host alongside musical guest Paul Simon, who recently played the final concert of his farewell tour.



The roster was revealed in a tweet from the SNL writers’ room detailing the layout:

The first three shows of the season! #SNL pic.twitter.com/YRH76gBDsn — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 27, 2018

I mean, they could have had Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga come on to promote A Star is Born – come on, imagine “Shallow” sung on that stage! But I guess we can’t all get what we want.