Axl Rose rips Donald Trump: “We don’t have a president”

Guns N' Roses, photo by Philip Cosores

Axl Rose has made no secret of his disdain for President Trump, and on Wednesday (September 19th) the Guns N’ Roses singer took to Twitter to give a short yet decisive assessment of the Commander in Chief.

In an interview with The Hill on Wednesday, President Trump tore apart Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying, “I don’t have an attorney general. It’s very sad.” He went on to say, “I’m not happy at the border, I’m not happy with numerous things … I’m so sad over Jeff Sessions because he came to me. He was the first senator that endorsed me. And he wanted to be attorney general.”



After seeing that interview, Rose tweeted, “Trump rips into Jeff Sessions: ‘I don’t have an Attorney General’ And we don’t have a President.”

Trump rips into Jeff Sessions: 'I don't have an Attorney General'

And we don’t have a President. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) September 19, 2018

In the past, the GN’R frontman has made it known he’s no fan of Sessions either, tweeting in January, “What defies law and common sense is Jeff Sessions himself.”

What defies law and common sense is Jeff Sessions himself. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) January 17, 2018

Guns N’ Roses’ mega-successful “Not In This Lifetime Tour” picks up again in November for a month’s worth of overseas dates.