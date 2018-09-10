Bauhaus celebrate 40th anniversary with The Bela Session, share remastered “Bela Lugosi’s Dead”: Stream

Bauhaus, photo by Graham Trott

On January 26th, 1979, just six weeks after forming, Bauhaus entered the studio for the first time. Those sessions at Wellingborough, England’s Beck Studios birthed the track “Bela Lugosi’s Dead”, a song that would go on to become a cornerstone of gothic rock. To celebrate the pioneering group’s 40th anniversary, Leaving Records and Stones Throw Records will release a fresh remaster of those early recordings dubbed, The Bela Session.

Due out November 23rd, The Bela Session marks the first official vinyl reissue of “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” in over 30 years, as well as the first time the studio version has been available on streaming services. Three of the four other accompanying tracks have never before been released in any format. Mandy Parnell (Björk, Brian Eno) remastered the audio from the original analogue tape at Black Saloon Studios.



As a first listen to the new remaster, the nine-and-a-half minute “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” can be streamed below.

Pre-orders for The Bela Session are available from Bandcamp and Stones Throw, and come with an insta-grat download of “Bela Lugosi’s Dead”. A press release notes that a special red vinyl version of The Bela Session will be exclusively available through Vinyl Me, Please’s member store. Meanwhile, Beggars Arkive have plans to reissue Bauhaus’ entire catalog on colored vinyl later this year, so stay tuned for those details.

The Bela Session Artwork:

The Bela Session Tracklist:

01. Bela Lugosi’s Dead

02. Some Faces *

03. Bite My Hip *

04. Harry

05. Boys (Original) *

* = Previously unreleased

In further celebration of Bauhaus’ 40th anniversary, Peter Murphy and David J are reuniting for “The Ruby Celebration Tour”. Find their updated itinerary below.

Ruby Celebration Tour Dates:

10/18 – Wellington, NZ@ San Fran

10/19 – Christchurch, @ NZ@ Foundry

10/20 – Auckland, AU @ Powerstation

10/22 – Adelaide, AU @ Governor Hindmarsh

10/25 – Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo

10/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Max Watts

10/27 – Sydney, AU @ The Factory

10/28 – Perth, AU @ The Capitol Theatre

11/06 – St Petersburg, RS @ Aurora Hall

11/07 – Moscow, RS @ Glavclub

11/09 – Belgrade, RS @ Dom Omladine Beograda

11/10 – Frankfurt, DE @ Das Bett

11/12 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

11/14 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

11/18 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

11/19 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmataz

11/21 – Rome, IT @ Orion Live Club

11/22 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

11/23 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

11/24 – Bochum, DE @ Christuskirche

11/26 – Wroclaw, PL @ A2

11/27 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

11/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

12/02 – Northampton, UK @ Roadmender

12/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

12/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

12/06 – Northampton, UK @ Roadmender

12/08 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett SU

12/09 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

12/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Store Vega

12/12 – Stockholm, SW @ Nalen

12/14 – Athens, GR @ Gazi Music Hall

12/15 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Principal Club Theater