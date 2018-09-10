Bauhaus celebrate 40th anniversary with The Bela Session, share remastered “Bela Lugosi’s Dead”: Stream

On January 26th, 1979, just six weeks after forming, Bauhaus entered the studio for the first time. Those sessions at Wellingborough, England’s Beck Studios birthed the track “Bela Lugosi’s Dead”, a song that would go on to become a cornerstone of gothic rock. To celebrate the pioneering group’s 40th anniversary, Leaving Records and Stones Throw Records will release a fresh remaster of those early recordings dubbed, The Bela Session.
Due out November 23rd, The Bela Session marks the first official vinyl reissue of “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” in over 30 years, as well as the first time the studio version has been available on streaming services. Three of the four other accompanying tracks have never before been released in any format. Mandy Parnell (Björk, Brian Eno) remastered the audio from the original analogue tape at Black Saloon Studios.
As a first listen to the new remaster, the nine-and-a-half minute “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” can be streamed below.
Pre-orders for The Bela Session are available from Bandcamp and Stones Throw, and come with an insta-grat download of “Bela Lugosi’s Dead”. A press release notes that a special red vinyl version of The Bela Session will be exclusively available through Vinyl Me, Please’s member store. Meanwhile, Beggars Arkive have plans to reissue Bauhaus’ entire catalog on colored vinyl later this year, so stay tuned for those details.
The Bela Session Artwork:
The Bela Session Tracklist:
01. Bela Lugosi’s Dead
02. Some Faces *
03. Bite My Hip *
04. Harry
05. Boys (Original) *
* = Previously unreleased
In further celebration of Bauhaus’ 40th anniversary, Peter Murphy and David J are reuniting for “The Ruby Celebration Tour”. Find their updated itinerary below.
Ruby Celebration Tour Dates:
10/18 – Wellington, NZ@ San Fran
10/19 – Christchurch, @ NZ@ Foundry
10/20 – Auckland, AU @ Powerstation
10/22 – Adelaide, AU @ Governor Hindmarsh
10/25 – Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo
10/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Max Watts
10/27 – Sydney, AU @ The Factory
10/28 – Perth, AU @ The Capitol Theatre
11/06 – St Petersburg, RS @ Aurora Hall
11/07 – Moscow, RS @ Glavclub
11/09 – Belgrade, RS @ Dom Omladine Beograda
11/10 – Frankfurt, DE @ Das Bett
11/12 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
11/14 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
11/18 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
11/19 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmataz
11/21 – Rome, IT @ Orion Live Club
11/22 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
11/23 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
11/24 – Bochum, DE @ Christuskirche
11/26 – Wroclaw, PL @ A2
11/27 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
11/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
12/02 – Northampton, UK @ Roadmender
12/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
12/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
12/06 – Northampton, UK @ Roadmender
12/08 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett SU
12/09 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
12/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Store Vega
12/12 – Stockholm, SW @ Nalen
12/14 – Athens, GR @ Gazi Music Hall
12/15 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Principal Club Theater