Beck and Julian Casablancas cover The Human League’s “Don’t You Want Me” live: Watch

Beck is currently out on the road supporting last year’s Colors, while Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz are touring behind their recently released Virtue. The two tours overlap for a select number of dates, with the latter providing opening support for the former. Such was the case last night at Lincoln, Nebraska’s Pinewood Bowl, where fans in attendance were treated to a fun and unexpected collaboration between the two acts.

During Beck’s headlining set, he welcomed out Casablancas and Voidz guitarist Jeramy “Beardo” Gritter to the stage for a cover of the ’80s hit “Don’t You Want Me”. The Human League’s synthpop classic is one of the all-time great karaoke duets, and you’re likely never going to see a better rendition than Casablancas as the “waitress in a cocktail bar” and Beck as the man who “turned [her] into someone new.”



Take a look at video of the cover performance below (via Stereogum). In related news, Casablancas and The Voidz took over our Instagram page ahead of last night’s performance.