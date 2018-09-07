Beetlejuice musical coming to Broadway in 2019

Beetlejuice

Here’s something we can’t believe hasn’t already happened: Tim Burton’s 1988 cult classic Beetlejuice will premiere on Broadway next year. The musical adaptation (day-o!) of the beloved horror comedy (dayyyy-o!) will bow at the Winter Garden Theatre (daylight come and me wan’ go home).

Alex Timbers will direct the musical, which will enjoy a pre-Broadway run this October and November at Washington D.C.’s National Theatre before entering previews in NYC in March. The official opening will be in April. The book comes from Scott Brown and Anthony King, while the score comes from Australian musician (and TV star!) Eddie Perfect, whose name can’t possibly be real.



(Read: We’re Very Unhappy: How Endless Rewrites Saved Beetlejuice)

Press materials describe the musical as “ruder, raunchier and frankly, more repellent than ever,” and also call it “Really F*S#&*G Explicit,” which…are we thinking of the same movie? Beetlejuice was playful and a little dirty, but it was still the best kind of PG. Still, we remain cautiously optimistic that the show will make our millennium.

Sadly, Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder will not be reprising their respective roles as Beetlejuice and Lydia; instead, actors Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso will take the stage. Kerry Butler and Rob McClure will step in for Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin As the dweeby Maitlands and, well, now we’re just really sad that Glenn Shadix passed away in 2010.

Whoever’s playing better do him justice. Also, Shrunken Head Man better get a song. That is all.