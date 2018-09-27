Make your dog more metal with Behemoth’s “God = Dog” food: Watch

Behemoth's God = Dog Food

Behemoth are getting ready to deliver their new album I Loved You At Your Darkest, the highly anticipated follow-up to their 2013 masterpiece The Satanist. Having conquered the human demographic, the Polish extreme metal band is now going after the canine market.

That’s right, Behemoth are barking up a new tree with their very own limited-edition “God = Dog” food, named after the first single released from I Loved You At Your Darkest.



In an Instagram post, Behemoth frontman Nergal showed off the dog food by feeding the black cross-shaped, cruelty-free vegan niblets to a dog named Stella. In the clip, he declares, “I’m thinking that maybe this is the first time in history of mankind that the cross has actually a purpose, that the cross can do something useful for us.”

Apparently, Nergal got some major backlash for the post from the conservative media, taking to Instagram the next day to say, “Soooo… this lil thingy stirred some shit up yesterday! Wow! I’m overwhelmed and flattered at the same time! Pretty much ALL of u HERE understood the intention just spot on! For those who know me well know that I ALWAYS carry along a lot of passion and love for animals… and kids! Maybe coz I still don’t have my own…”

He continued, “BUT it’s funny to see how all those conservative catholic-driven Polish media picked it up calling “pathetic”. Well… u know my opinion of “concrete” heads and their totalitarian approach… but not ALL of Polish society is brainwashed and I deeply believe the regime of the leading party is soon to end. And with this, ALL the absurd propaganda that they bring along. But NOW I’m curious what do YOU think about it?”

And if the Instagram posts weren’t enough, Behemoth released a slick-looking ad for “God = Dog” food via YouTube yesterday soundtracked by the band’s new song “Bartzabel”. Check it out, along with Nergal’s Instagram posts below. Behemoth’s I Loved You At Your Darkest album arrives on October 5th.