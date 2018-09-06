Behemoth unveil video for new song “Wolves Ov Siberia”: Watch

Hot on the heels of the announcement of their new album I Loved You At Your Darkest (out on October 5th), Poland’s blasphemous metallers Behemoth have unveiled another new track and video from the upcoming LP, a song called “Wolves Ov Siberia”(watch below).
The new clip, which follows the previously released video for “God = Dog”, was directed by Kyle Kadow and Steve Cleavland. The video takes the song’s title quite literally, following a wolf as it slowly tracks an unsuspecting young lady foraging for food in the woods. It’s like Little Red Riding Hood told with a much different and bloodier ending.
In a statement, Behemoth leader Nergal said, “‘Wolves Ov Siberia’ was the first song unveiled from ILYAYD, we began playing it on tour in May of this year — the raw energy and dynamism of the song lent itself perfectly to a live context! The studio version doesn’t lose those fundamentals and now with our added intricacies, you will be able to hear the call to Ancient times…the devil is in the detail, after all.”
He added, “The video was purposefully very different from the well-recognised, Behemoth aesthetic — I wanted it to be chaotic, frenzied yet beautiful…I think this is mission accomplished and we’re really happy with the final product from Kyle Kadow and Steven Cleavland! Enjoy it!”
I Loved You At Your Darkest is available for pre-order here. As previously reported, Behemoth are set to kick off a headlining North American tour with At The Gates and Wolves In The Throne Room starting on October 20th. They’ll pick up the trail again, with the same support acts, in Europe starting in January of 2019. You can find all those dates below. Grab tickets here.
Behemoth 2018 North American and 2019 European Tour Dates:
10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
10/22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/23 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
10/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
10/27 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Landing
10/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/02 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
11/03 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theater
11/04 – Montreal, QC @ M-Telus
11/06 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
11/07 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
11/09 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze
11/11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
11/13 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre
11/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/16 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom
11/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
11/19 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom
11/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
11/21 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre
01/10 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
01/11 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
01/13 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
01/15 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
01/16 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
01/17 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
01/18 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
01/19 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
01/21 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
01/22 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
01/23 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle
01/24 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
01/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
01/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
01/29 – Helsinki, FI @ The Circus
01/30 – Tampere, Fi @ Pakkahuone
02/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
02/04 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
02/06 – Bristol, UK @ Motion
02/07 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
02/08 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
02/09 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
02/10 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
02/11 – Glasgow, UK @ QM Union