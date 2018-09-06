Behemoth unveil video for new song “Wolves Ov Siberia”: Watch

Behemoth, photo by Grzegorz Gołębiowski

Hot on the heels of the announcement of their new album I Loved You At Your Darkest (out on October 5th), Poland’s blasphemous metallers Behemoth have unveiled another new track and video from the upcoming LP, a song called “Wolves Ov Siberia”(watch below).

The new clip, which follows the previously released video for “God = Dog”, was directed by Kyle Kadow and Steve Cleavland. The video takes the song’s title quite literally, following a wolf as it slowly tracks an unsuspecting young lady foraging for food in the woods. It’s like Little Red Riding Hood told with a much different and bloodier ending.



In a statement, Behemoth leader Nergal said, “‘Wolves Ov Siberia’ was the first song unveiled from ILYAYD, we began playing it on tour in May of this year — the raw energy and dynamism of the song lent itself perfectly to a live context! The studio version doesn’t lose those fundamentals and now with our added intricacies, you will be able to hear the call to Ancient times…the devil is in the detail, after all.”

He added, “The video was purposefully very different from the well-recognised, Behemoth aesthetic — I wanted it to be chaotic, frenzied yet beautiful…I think this is mission accomplished and we’re really happy with the final product from Kyle Kadow and Steven Cleavland! Enjoy it!”

I Loved You At Your Darkest is available for pre-order here. As previously reported, Behemoth are set to kick off a headlining North American tour with At The Gates and Wolves In The Throne Room starting on October 20th. They’ll pick up the trail again, with the same support acts, in Europe starting in January of 2019. You can find all those dates below. Grab tickets here.

Behemoth 2018 North American and 2019 European Tour Dates:

10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

10/22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/23 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

10/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

10/27 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Landing

10/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/02 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

11/03 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theater

11/04 – Montreal, QC @ M-Telus

11/06 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

11/07 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

11/09 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

11/11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

11/13 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

11/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/16 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom

11/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

11/19 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

11/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

11/21 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

01/10 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

01/11 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

01/13 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

01/15 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457

01/16 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

01/17 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

01/18 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

01/19 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

01/21 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

01/22 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

01/23 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle

01/24 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

01/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

01/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

01/29 – Helsinki, FI @ The Circus

01/30 – Tampere, Fi @ Pakkahuone

02/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

02/04 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

02/06 – Bristol, UK @ Motion

02/07 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

02/08 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

02/09 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

02/10 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

02/11 – Glasgow, UK @ QM Union