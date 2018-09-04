Big and Rich singer has Twitter tantrum, rips Nike socks in protest of Nike’s Colin Kaepernick campaign

For most Americans, it was a lovely and relaxing Labor Day, filled with family, friends, and BBQ. For John Rich, one-half of country duo Big and Rich, it was a frantic and anxious Monday, complete with petulant rage and childish angst.
Earlier today, Nike rolled out a new ad campaign starring Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who was blackballed from the NFL after kneeling during the National Anthem in protest of systemic racism and police brutality. “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything,” reads a new Nike ad featuring Kaepernick.
In response, Rich tweeted: “Hey @Nike I guess you made @Kaepernick7 your new ‘face’ of the brand because you love the way his socks look with your shoes,” which he accompanied with a photo of the police pig socks worn by Kaepernick. “@Reebok here we come,” Rich added.
From there, Rich proceeded to field questions from his surprisingly more salient fans, tried to make #PIGSOCKS happen, shared photos of already paid for torn socks, and continued to prod the all consuming corporation with passive-aggressive humor and threats about their stocks.
It’s a real fun downward spiral of mediocrity. Here’s the full breakdown: