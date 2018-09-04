Big and Rich singer has Twitter tantrum, rips Nike socks in protest of Nike’s Colin Kaepernick campaign

John Rich, Twitter

For most Americans, it was a lovely and relaxing Labor Day, filled with family, friends, and BBQ. For John Rich, one-half of country duo Big and Rich, it was a frantic and anxious Monday, complete with petulant rage and childish angst.

Earlier today, Nike rolled out a new ad campaign starring Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who was blackballed from the NFL after kneeling during the National Anthem in protest of systemic racism and police brutality. “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything,” reads a new Nike ad featuring Kaepernick.



Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

In response, Rich tweeted: “Hey @Nike I guess you made @Kaepernick7 your new ‘face’ of the brand because you love the way his socks look with your shoes,” which he accompanied with a photo of the police pig socks worn by Kaepernick. “@Reebok here we come,” Rich added.

From there, Rich proceeded to field questions from his surprisingly more salient fans, tried to make #PIGSOCKS happen, shared photos of already paid for torn socks, and continued to prod the all consuming corporation with passive-aggressive humor and threats about their stocks.

It’s a real fun downward spiral of mediocrity. Here’s the full breakdown:

When you compare police to PIGS, this ends the discussion for me. If you don't find a problem with that, then feel free to unfollow me. The police JUST SHOWED UP at our concert to protect and serve, I'll ask them what they think and get back to you… https://t.co/S7KwlTeZos — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

Hey @nike if you're gonna make the shoes, make the PIG SOCKS to match. Right? Cmon, people will LOVE that. — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

Pride goes before a fall. Watch @nike stock by this time next week. https://t.co/lh6ATTNwVi — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

The fact that I have to explain that MOST of us own @nike products prior to this "Revelation" that Mr. #PIGSOCKS #ColinKaepernick is now their poster man, let's me know you're smoking too much, and are probably living in your parents basement. https://t.co/uhR7aKRCCk — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018