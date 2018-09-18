Bikini Kill’s catalog finally hits streaming services

Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill

The head-banging works of 90s riot-grrrl pioneers Bikini Kill are getting a new lease on life, as the band has finally made its discography available on major streaming services, including Spotify and iTunes.

Known for their hardcore instrumentation and confidently feminist lyrics, Bikini Kill made waves with 1993’s seminal album Pussy Whipped and its 1996 followup, Reject All American, before breaking up in 1997.



In an interview with Tidal, Bikini Kill vocalist Kathleen Hanna expressed a desire to make high-quality digital versions of their songs available to the public, saying that “I want people to listen to what we made. I don’t want people to listen to the crappy third-rate version on somebody’s YouTube video.”

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Bikini Kill’s reunion last year at The Kitchen in New York City, the band’s first live performance in 20 years. Later in September, they’ll reissue their 1998 compilation The Singles, its inaugural release on 12″ vinyl.

Read the full interview over at Tidal, and listen to some of Bikini Kill’s wailing, thrashing feminist favorites below.