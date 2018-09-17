Black Dave takes a victory lap around Coney Island in video for “Surfin'”: Watch

Black Dave, Vans, photo by Britni West

It’s been a hell of a summer for Black Dave. The Brooklyn MC is hot on the heels of winning Vans’ inaugural Share The Stage competition, which not only nabbed him a highly coveted opening slot for ScHoolboy Q at House of Vans Chicago, but also the opportunity to make a music video.

Now, we have the end result. Co-directed by Black Dave, the video finds the MC bouncing around Coney Island to the good vibes of “Surfin'”. It’s an inviting portrait of an artist that clearly lives his days to the fullest, whether it’s catching waves or indulging in vivid carnival fare.



Although he admits to having childhood memories of the iconic locale, Black Dave says he chose Coney Island to pay homage to the 1979 cult classic, The Warriors. “They had that infamous scene with the bottles on Coney Island,” he says fondly of the movie’s most iconic scene.

Dave fleshed out the concept of the video to reflect that slice of New York’s past as well as its present. “The idea mixed the Warriors’ style moving around Coney, but also a more current style and friendlier vibe,” he explains.

To nail that vision, Black Dave put out a casting call, which brought in a young and diverse group. “I wanted to have girl and guy skaters moving together,” he says, remarking on the uniqueness of their respective stories and looks. “That’s what my message is about.”

Summer may be fading away, but you can enjoy one last gasp with Black Dave below.