Blink-182 cancel North American tour due to Travis Barker’s blood clots

Travis Barker, photo by Philip Cosores

Blood clots have sidelined Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for most of the year, forcing the band to postpone its Las Vegas residency earlier this summer. Unfortunately, Barker’s health hasn’t improved to the point where he’s able to tour, and now the band has called off its upcoming North American outing, including an appearance at Chicago’s Riot Fest next weekend.

“The past few months have just sucked as I have been sidelined just waiting for my doctors to clear me so I could get back on the road and perform with my band,” Barker said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the risks associated with drumming are still too great. I am doing everything I need to do so I can get back on the road as soon as possible. I want to thank my fans, family, friends and bandmates for all the love and support.”



In June, Barker was diagnosed with blood clots in his arms. He was briefly hospitalized after developing further complications, including a staph infection.

Blink-182’s Las Vegas residency is scheduled to resume in late October.

Blink-182 2018 Tour Dates:

09/12 – Moorehead, MN @ Bluestem Meadow *

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/15 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *

09/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *

09/18 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *

09/20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock *

09/24 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center *

09/25 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs at Stir Cove *

10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

11/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

11/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

11/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

11/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

11/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

11/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

* = w/ State Champs