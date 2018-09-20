Bob Dylan to release More Blood, More Tracks box set

Bob Dylan, photo by Ken Regan

On November 2nd, Bob Dylan will gift fans with the latest installment in his ongoing Bootleg Series. Due out through Columbia/Legacy, More Blood, More Tracks is comprised of “every surviving take” from the original sessions for his 1975 classic Blood on the Tracks.

The deluxe edition counts over 70 previously unreleased recordings, including outtakes, studio banter, false starts, and alternate versions of “Tangled Up in Blue”, “Simple Twist of Fate”, and “Shelter From the Storm” taken from Dylan’s sessions in New York.



Dylan’s time spent recording in Minneapolis is also featured here. “The only recordings remaining from the Minneapolis sessions are the multi-track masters of the five performances included on the finished Blood On The Tracks album,” reads a press release. “Each of these has been remixed and remastered for the deluxe edition.”

Packaged with the deluxe edition is a hardcover book containing liner notes from rock historian Jeff Slate and a reproduction of Dylan’s lyric-filled notebooks from that time.

The deluxe edition will be available as a 6xCD set, a single disc, and 2xLP set. As a preview, a recording of “If You See Her, Say Hello (Take 1)” has been shared below. You can find the full tracklist on Dylan’s website.

More Blood, More Tracks: The Bootleg Series Vol. 14 Artwork:

Dylan’s last major release was 2017’s Triplicate, his first-ever triple album. The Nobel Prize-winner is set to embark on a US tour beginning next month, including a recently announced New York City residency. Grab tickets here.

Bob Dylan 2018 Tour Dates:

10/09 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

10/10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory

10/12 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort

10/13 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar World Casino and Resort

10/14 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

10/16 – Lafayette, LA @ Heymann Center

10/17 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Saenger Theatre

10/19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/21 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

10/23 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

10/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

10/26 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

10/27 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

10/28 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

10/30 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

10/31 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

11/02 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/03 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

11/04 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

11/06 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

11/07 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium

11/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

11/10 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

11/11 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts

11/13 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

11/14 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre

11/15 – Utica, NY @ Stanley Center for the Arts

11/17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel

11/18 – Springfield, MA @ Symphony Hall

11/20 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theatre

11/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/24 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/26 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/29 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/30 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

12/01 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

12/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre