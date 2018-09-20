Bob Dylan to release More Blood, More Tracks box set

On November 2nd, Bob Dylan will gift fans with the latest installment in his ongoing Bootleg Series. Due out through Columbia/Legacy, More Blood, More Tracks is comprised of “every surviving take” from the original sessions for his 1975 classic Blood on the Tracks.
The deluxe edition counts over 70 previously unreleased recordings, including outtakes, studio banter, false starts, and alternate versions of “Tangled Up in Blue”, “Simple Twist of Fate”, and “Shelter From the Storm” taken from Dylan’s sessions in New York.
(Read: The Top 100 Music Festival Lineups of All Time)
Dylan’s time spent recording in Minneapolis is also featured here. “The only recordings remaining from the Minneapolis sessions are the multi-track masters of the five performances included on the finished Blood On The Tracks album,” reads a press release. “Each of these has been remixed and remastered for the deluxe edition.”
Packaged with the deluxe edition is a hardcover book containing liner notes from rock historian Jeff Slate and a reproduction of Dylan’s lyric-filled notebooks from that time.
The deluxe edition will be available as a 6xCD set, a single disc, and 2xLP set. As a preview, a recording of “If You See Her, Say Hello (Take 1)” has been shared below. You can find the full tracklist on Dylan’s website.
More Blood, More Tracks: The Bootleg Series Vol. 14 Artwork:
Dylan’s last major release was 2017’s Triplicate, his first-ever triple album. The Nobel Prize-winner is set to embark on a US tour beginning next month, including a recently announced New York City residency. Grab tickets here.
Bob Dylan 2018 Tour Dates:
10/09 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
10/10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
10/12 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort
10/13 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar World Casino and Resort
10/14 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
10/16 – Lafayette, LA @ Heymann Center
10/17 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Saenger Theatre
10/19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
10/21 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
10/23 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
10/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
10/26 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
10/27 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium
10/28 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre
10/30 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
10/31 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
11/02 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
11/03 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
11/04 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
11/06 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
11/07 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium
11/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
11/10 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
11/11 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts
11/13 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
11/14 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre
11/15 – Utica, NY @ Stanley Center for the Arts
11/17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel
11/18 – Springfield, MA @ Symphony Hall
11/20 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theatre
11/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/24 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/26 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/29 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/30 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
12/01 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
12/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre