Bob Seger announces farewell tour

The Travelin’ Man’s time on the road is coming to an end: Bob Seger’s upcoming tour with the Silver Bullet Band will be his last.
Come November, Seger and the Silver Bullet Band will embark on what’s being billed as a farewell tour. As of now, the itinerary spans 27 dates stretching into May 2019. See the full docket below, and grab tickets here.
In today’s announcement, Seger did not provide a specific reason for his decision to cease touring. However, as Rolling Stone points out, the 73-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has mentioned retirement as far back as 2011, saying at the time: “I can’t do this much longer. My manager is 70. We’ve been together for 45 years now and we need to stop pretty soon and turn it over to the Kid Rocks and Eminems. I guess we’re in the final stages here. When I got offstage the other night I said to my security guy, ‘That was surreal. I can’t believe I just did a full-on rock show.’ It’s just surreal.” Last year, Seger was forced to postpone several tour dates in order to have back surgery to repair a ruptured disc.
Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
11/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
11/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
11/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
11/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
12/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
12/08 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
12/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Arena
12/14 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
12/20 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
12/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy
01/09 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
01/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/15 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
01/17 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
01/19 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
01/22 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
01/29 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena
01/31 – Boise, ID @ Ford Center
02/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
02/09 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
02/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort
02/17 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
02/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
03/07 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin
03/09 – Dallas, TX @ Ford Center at The Star
05/02 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion