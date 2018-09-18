Bob Seger announces farewell tour

Bob Seger

The Travelin’ Man’s time on the road is coming to an end: Bob Seger’s upcoming tour with the Silver Bullet Band will be his last.

Come November, Seger and the Silver Bullet Band will embark on what’s being billed as a farewell tour. As of now, the itinerary spans 27 dates stretching into May 2019. See the full docket below, and grab tickets here.



In today’s announcement, Seger did not provide a specific reason for his decision to cease touring. However, as Rolling Stone points out, the 73-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has mentioned retirement as far back as 2011, saying at the time: “I can’t do this much longer. My manager is 70. We’ve been together for 45 years now and we need to stop pretty soon and turn it over to the Kid Rocks and Eminems. I guess we’re in the final stages here. When I got offstage the other night I said to my security guy, ‘That was surreal. I can’t believe I just did a full-on rock show.’ It’s just surreal.” Last year, Seger was forced to postpone several tour dates in order to have back surgery to repair a ruptured disc.

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

11/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

11/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

11/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

11/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

12/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

12/08 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

12/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Arena

12/14 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

12/20 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

12/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy

01/09 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

01/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/15 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

01/17 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

01/19 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

01/22 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

01/29 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena

01/31 – Boise, ID @ Ford Center

02/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

02/09 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

02/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort

02/17 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

02/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

03/07 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin

03/09 – Dallas, TX @ Ford Center at The Star

05/02 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion