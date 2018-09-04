Netflix premieres trailer for BoJack Horseman season 5: Watch

Season Five of BoJack Horseman

The fifth season of Netflix’s BoJack Horseman premieres on September 14th. In anticipation, a new full-length trailer has been released.

The trailer sets up a whole new lease on life for BoJack (Will Arnett), as he’s got himself the title role in a new TV detective show called Philbert. Even newfound success can’t keep a bad horse up, though, and the all-too familiar demons of depression, alcoholism, and self-destruction still haunt him. As he tries to ration his booze, his friends Diane (Alison Brie), Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), and Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins) do their best to help keep him — and themselves — together. But there’s a sinister secret that threatens to catch up with BoJack, and his good pal Todd (Aaron Paul) might be getting in over his own head.

Check out the trailer below.