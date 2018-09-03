Bono “happy and relieved” after receiving positive vocal prognosis

U2 performing in Berlin

On Saturday, U2 was forced to cut short its concert in Berlin, Germany after Bono suffered what was described as “a complete loss of voice.” The band had just finished playing “Beautiful Day”, when Bono halted the concert and informed the audience that he “cannot go on.”

The U2 frontman visited a doctor on Sunday and, fortunately, he received a good prognosis. “I’ve seen a great doctor and with his care I’ll be back to full voice for the rest of the tour,” Bono said in a statement. “So happy and relieved that anything serious has been ruled out.”



“My relief is tempered by the knowledge that the Berlin audience were so inconvenienced,” Bono added. “There was an amazing atmosphere in the house, it was going to be one of those unforgettable nights but not for this reason… We can’t wait to get back there on November 13th.”

U2’s “Experience + Innocence Tour” is scheduled to resume Tuesday in Cologne, Germany. Find the updated touring schedule below.

U2 2018 Tour Dates:

09/04 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

09/05 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

09/08 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

09/09 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

09/12 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

09/13 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

09/16 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

09/17 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

09/20 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

09/21 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

09/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

09/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

10/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

10/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

10/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

10/11 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

10/12 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

10/15 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

10/16 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

10/19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

10/20 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

10/23 – London, UK @ 02 Arena

10/24 – London, UK @ 02 Arena

10/27 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena

10/28 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena

11/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/13 – Berlin, DE @ Mercdes-Benz Arena