Bono “happy and relieved” after receiving positive vocal prognosis

On Saturday, U2 was forced to cut short its concert in Berlin, Germany after Bono suffered what was described as “a complete loss of voice.” The band had just finished playing “Beautiful Day”, when Bono halted the concert and informed the audience that he “cannot go on.”
The U2 frontman visited a doctor on Sunday and, fortunately, he received a good prognosis. “I’ve seen a great doctor and with his care I’ll be back to full voice for the rest of the tour,” Bono said in a statement. “So happy and relieved that anything serious has been ruled out.”
“My relief is tempered by the knowledge that the Berlin audience were so inconvenienced,” Bono added. “There was an amazing atmosphere in the house, it was going to be one of those unforgettable nights but not for this reason… We can’t wait to get back there on November 13th.”
U2’s “Experience + Innocence Tour” is scheduled to resume Tuesday in Cologne, Germany. Find the updated touring schedule below.
U2 2018 Tour Dates:
09/04 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
09/05 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
09/08 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
09/09 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
09/12 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
09/13 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
09/16 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
09/17 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
09/20 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
09/21 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
09/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
09/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
10/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
10/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
10/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
10/11 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
10/12 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
10/15 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
10/16 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
10/19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
10/20 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
10/23 – London, UK @ 02 Arena
10/24 – London, UK @ 02 Arena
10/27 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena
10/28 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena
11/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/13 – Berlin, DE @ Mercdes-Benz Arena