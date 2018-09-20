BROCKHAMPTON reveal video for new song “J’Ouvert”: Watch

BROCKHAMPTON'S "J'OUVERT" music video

Tonight, BROCKHAMPTON will let loose their highly anticipated album, Iridescence. The 15-track effort follows last December’s excellent Saturation III and serves as the group’s first full-length since parting ways with member Ameer Vann following accusations of sexual and emotional abuse and misconduct by multiple women.

With just hours to go before the LP’s release, the hip-hop boyband has broken off a new song called “J’Ouvert”, in which they brag: “White cuffs, wood grain/ Money in the suitcase on my way to the bank.” BROCKHAMPTON have also shared its corresponding Spencer Ford-directed music video, filmed using the same kind of thermal imagery that’s seen on the artwork for Iridescence.

BROCKHAMPTON’s “I’ll Be There” tour through North America begins October 3rd.