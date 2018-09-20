Menu
Burial and Kode9 premiere new 30-minute mix on BBC Radio: Stream

In anticipation of the pair's FABRICLIVE mix, out later this month

on September 20, 2018, 9:42am
burial kode 9 album
Kode 9 and Burial, photo courtesy of Tailored Communication

Later this month, Burial and Kode9 will release a new 74-minute mix to serve as the 100th and final installment of the Fabric nightclub’s FABRICLIVE mix series. In anticipation, the pair collaborated on a new 30-minute mix, which premiered during MaryAnne Hobbs’ BBC Radio 6 show on Thursday. As Pitchfork points out, the mix featured music from the likes of Sophie, Jlin, Speedy J, Acen, and more. Take a listen here, or below.

Earlier this year, Burial teamed up with The Bug for a collaborative project, which followed 2017 releases including “Rodent”, the surprise Subtemple EP, and the “Pre Dawn”/”Indoors” 12-inch.

