Burial and Kode9 release FABRICLIVE 100 mix

Today marks the release of Burial and Kode9’s new collaboration, FABRICLIVE 100.
The 74-minute mix is the 100th and final installment of Fabric nightclub’s FABRICLIVE mix series As Resident Advisor note, the collection is a “mind-bending” fusion of sounds, such as “dynamic hybrids of genres like footwork and gqom”, jungle, drum and bass, techno, and hardcore. There are 37 tracks in total, including selections from Ben Frost, DJ Rashad, and Luke Slater, among others.
Burial and Kode9’s FABRICLIVE 100 isn’t on digital streaming platforms, but is now available to purchase, as well as preview, on Fabric’s website.
Earlier this year, Burial teamed up with The Bug for a collaborative project, which followed 2017 releases including “Rodent”, the surprise Subtemple EP, and the “Pre Dawn”/”Indoors” 12-inch. Ahead of FABRICLIVE 100, Burial and Kode9 debuted a 30-minute mix on BBC Radio.
FABRICLIVE 100 Artwork:
FABRICLIVE 100 Tracklist:
01. Untitled – Untitled
02. Klein – Hurry
03. Cooly G – Magnetic
04. Julz Da Deejay – Deaths Effect
05. Roman Rodney – Triple Beat
06. TLC Fam – Skim Sam (Dbn Dance)
07. Nazar – Konvoy
08. Lechuga Zafiro – Agua Y Puerta
09. Hyph11e – Black Pepper 炎 (Tzusing Remix)
10. Luke Slater – I Can Complete You
11. Virgin – B9
12. Nut-E-1 – Underwater Fireworks
13. David Hykes – Rainbow Voice
14. Jungle Buddha – Drug Me
15. Black Acid – Black Acid
16. Vladislav Delay – Otan Osaa
17. DJ Spinn – Make Me Hot
18. Mr Fingers – Spy (Kode9 Remix)
19. Scratcha DVA feat. Clara Le San – Pink 33 (DJ Phil Remix)
20. DJ Tre – A House Hybrid
21. TEDDMAN – Baby
22. DJ Rashad – Let It Go
23. ONTHEGROUND – Fallen
24. Intense – The Quickening
25. Genecom – Polyphonic Raid
26. Clementine – The Opening
27. Victim Rebirth – Metamesonyxtia Narkogyra
28. Friends Lovers & Family – The Lift
29. AK1200 feat. Junior Reid – Junior’s Tune (Digital Remix)
30. Okzharp & Manthe Ribane – Treasure Erasure
31. Ben Frost – Ionia (Jlin Remix)
32. DJ Taye – Nu Summer Shit / Babyfather – Prolific Deamons
33. Jacob’s Optical Stairway – Solar Feelings (Claude Young’s Kyoto Soul Dub)
34. Proc Fiskal – Dishwashing
35. DJ Chap – Brujeria
36. DJ Tre – A Hammond Jam
37. RP Boo – Wicked’Bu