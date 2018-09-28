Burial and Kode9 release FABRICLIVE 100 mix

Kode 9 and Burial, photo courtesy of Tailored Communication

Today marks the release of Burial and Kode9’s new collaboration, FABRICLIVE 100.

The 74-minute mix is the 100th and final installment of Fabric nightclub’s FABRICLIVE mix series As Resident Advisor note, the collection is a “mind-bending” fusion of sounds, such as “dynamic hybrids of genres like footwork and gqom”, jungle, drum and bass, techno, and hardcore. There are 37 tracks in total, including selections from Ben Frost, DJ Rashad, and Luke Slater, among others.



Burial and Kode9’s FABRICLIVE 100 isn’t on digital streaming platforms, but is now available to purchase, as well as preview, on Fabric’s website.

Earlier this year, Burial teamed up with The Bug for a collaborative project, which followed 2017 releases including “Rodent”, the surprise Subtemple EP, and the “Pre Dawn”/”Indoors” 12-inch. Ahead of FABRICLIVE 100, Burial and Kode9 debuted a 30-minute mix on BBC Radio.

FABRICLIVE 100 Artwork:

FABRICLIVE 100 Tracklist:

01. Untitled – Untitled

02. Klein – Hurry

03. Cooly G – Magnetic

04. Julz Da Deejay – Deaths Effect

05. Roman Rodney – Triple Beat

06. TLC Fam – Skim Sam (Dbn Dance)

07. Nazar – Konvoy

08. Lechuga Zafiro – Agua Y Puerta

09. Hyph11e – Black Pepper 炎 (Tzusing Remix)

10. Luke Slater – I Can Complete You

11. Virgin – B9

12. Nut-E-1 – Underwater Fireworks

13. David Hykes – Rainbow Voice

14. Jungle Buddha – Drug Me

15. Black Acid – Black Acid

16. Vladislav Delay – Otan Osaa

17. DJ Spinn – Make Me Hot

18. Mr Fingers – Spy (Kode9 Remix)

19. Scratcha DVA feat. Clara Le San – Pink 33 (DJ Phil Remix)

20. DJ Tre – A House Hybrid

21. TEDDMAN – Baby

22. DJ Rashad – Let It Go

23. ONTHEGROUND – Fallen

24. Intense – The Quickening

25. Genecom – Polyphonic Raid

26. Clementine – The Opening

27. Victim Rebirth – Metamesonyxtia Narkogyra

28. Friends Lovers & Family – The Lift

29. AK1200 feat. Junior Reid – Junior’s Tune (Digital Remix)

30. Okzharp & Manthe Ribane – Treasure Erasure

31. Ben Frost – Ionia (Jlin Remix)

32. DJ Taye – Nu Summer Shit / Babyfather – Prolific Deamons

33. Jacob’s Optical Stairway – Solar Feelings (Claude Young’s Kyoto Soul Dub)

34. Proc Fiskal – Dishwashing

35. DJ Chap – Brujeria

36. DJ Tre – A Hammond Jam

37. RP Boo – Wicked’Bu