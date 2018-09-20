Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Weezer revel in “California Snow” on new song: Stream

An '80s-inspired cut lifted from the upcoming thriller Spell

by
on September 20, 2018, 10:34am
0 comments
Stream Weezer "California Snow" song
Weezer, photo by Ben Kaye

Winter isn’t really much of a thing in SoCal, but hasn’t stopped Weezer from fantasizing about dips in the temperature and flurry-filled afternoons. At least, that’s what Rivers Cuomo and the band do on their new song, “California Snow”.

“Walk soft with a big stick, when I play guitar it’s sick,” Cuomo remarks on the synth-laden, ’80s-inspired cut. “This is the definition of flow, nobody as cold as this.”

The new track was penned specifically for the soundtrack to Spell, a forthcoming thriller featuring a score written by Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump. Set to hit theaters September 23rd, the film boasts a cameo from Cuomo himself.

Hear “California Snow” below.

Weezer recently covered Blink-182 hit “All the Small Things”, as well as — as if anyone could forget — Toto’s “Africa”. Their last full-length, Pacific Daydream, dropped October 2017.

Previous Story
Chad Smith-led rock ‘n’ roll supergroup to play Will Ferrell’s “Best Night of Your Life” charity concert
Next Story
Axl Rose rips Donald Trump: “We don’t have a president”
No comments