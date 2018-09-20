Chad Smith-led rock ‘n’ roll supergroup to play Will Ferrell’s “Best Night of Your Life” charity concert

Chad Smith and Will Ferrell

As part of an upcoming charity concert staged by real-life doppelgänger Will Ferrell, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith will lead a one-off supergroup called Chad Smith’s Super Mega Funktastic Jam Rock All Stars and featuring Coldplay singer Chris Martin, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan. Chances are Ferrell will also take part in the performance, with a cow bell in tow.

The event dubbed, “Will Ferrell’s Best Night of Your Life”, is scheduled to take place at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on October 6th. Along with Smith’s all-star band, a number of comedians are confirmed to take part in the festivities, including Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O’Brien, Samantha Bee, Michelle Wolf, and Kumail Nanjiani.



Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 am local time and all proceeds will benefit Cancer For College, which provides college scholarships to low-income, high-achieving cancer survivors.

Watch Ferrell’s promo video for the event below: