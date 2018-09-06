Hear Chance the Rapper and Saba guest on The O’My’s new album, Tomorrow: Stream

The O'My's and Chance the Rapper (photo by Heather Kaplan)

Chance the Rapper is nothing if not collaborative. The Chicago MC has appeared on no shortage of new tracks lately, from DJ Khaled’s “No Brainer” to KAMI’s “Reboot” to Reeseynem’s “What’s the Hook?”, on top of currently working on new music with Kanye West and Vic Mensa. But wait, there’s more: Chano also guests on Tomorrow, the new album from Chicago R&B outfit The O’My’s.

Chance, a longtime collaborator of The O’My’s, appears on “Ideas”, a rich, textured track that finds the rapper lending a chill, literary verse over plinking pianos, rattling percussion, and the honeyed vocals of Maceo Haymes.



Tomorrow is rich with Chicago talent. CoSigned hip-hop star Saba also guests, and production work comes via local talents Carter Lang, Will Miller, and Nico Segal, the artist formerly known as Donnie Trumpet. Social Experiment member Peter CottenTale also joined The O’My’s and Saba on “Puddles”.

Listen to the full album below (via Billboard).

“It’s a collaborative city. Collaborations happen just by being in the room or being at the park or bumping into somebody,” Haymes told Billboard. “That’s kind of the nature of the scene in Chicago. Everybody is constantly pushing each other. Everybody is constantly working with each other and teaching one another.”

Tomorrow officially drops tomorrow, September 7th.