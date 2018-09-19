Charly Bliss returns with new single “Heaven”: Stream

Charly Bliss, photo by Ben Kaye

Charly Bliss quickly became everyone’s favorite new power pop band after dropping their Guppy debut back in April 2017. The bubblegum hooks bopping against frontwoman Eva Hendricks’ spunky squeal of a voice made them one of our readers’ chosen rookies of the year. Though the words were emotionally blunt, you could hear the underlying sweetness in Hendricks’ lyrics and delivery, something that comes to the forefront on Charly Bliss’ new track, “Heaven”.

The band’s first material since their debut LP drops the tempo on their normal thrashing power chords, which is fitting considering “Heaven” is the most straightforward love song they’ve recorded thus far. “I’m untouchable/ I’m so true/ I can’t wait, and I can’t lose,” sings Hendricks, clearly saccharinely smitten with the object of her affection. “Now that I’m in heaven/ Now that I’m in heaven with you.”



Take a listen below.

Charly Bliss have a fall tour run coming up supporting Death Cab for Cutie. Find their itinerary below.

Charly Bliss 2018 Tour Dates:

09/20 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

09/22 – Boise, ID @ JUMP

09/24 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts *

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever *

09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren *

10/01 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory *

10/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

10/03 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

10/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

10/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre *

10/09 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre *

10/10 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre *

10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *

10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *

10/14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Wang Theatre *

10/15 – Boston, MA @ Boch Wang Theatre *

10/17 – Washington, DC @ Anthem *

10/18 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavillion *

10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy *

10/20 – St Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

10/22 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach *

10/23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live *

* = w/ Death Cab For Cutie