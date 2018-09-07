Cher announces ABBA-inspired “Here We Go Again Tour”

Cher's Here We Go Again Tour

Later this month, Cher will release an album of ABBA covers entitled, Dancing Queen, which she’ll support with an extensive North American tour set to kick off early next year.

Cher’s “Here We Go Again Tour” spans 30 dates, launching on January 17th in Ft. Myers, Florida and continuing through the middle of May. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, September 14th (you can also grab them here).



Cher announced the tour during an appearance on The Ellen Show on Friday. She also performed her cover of ABBA’s “SOS”, which you can watch below. The tour’s full itinerary can be found afterward.

As previously reported, Cher was inspired to record Dancing Queen, out September 28th, following her role in this summer’s Mama Mia! Here We Go Again.

Cher 2019 Tour Dates:

01/17 – Ft. Myers, FL @ Germain Arena

01/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

01/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

01/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial Arena

01/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

01/27 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

01/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

01/31 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/02 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

02/04 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

02/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

02/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

02/12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

02/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

04/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

04/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/24 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

04/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

04/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/30 – Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center

05/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

05/03 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

05/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

05/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

05/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

05/14 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

05/16 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

05/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center