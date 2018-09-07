Cher announces ABBA-inspired “Here We Go Again Tour”

Later this month, Cher will release an album of ABBA covers entitled, Dancing Queen, which she’ll support with an extensive North American tour set to kick off early next year.
Cher’s “Here We Go Again Tour” spans 30 dates, launching on January 17th in Ft. Myers, Florida and continuing through the middle of May. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, September 14th (you can also grab them here).
Cher announced the tour during an appearance on The Ellen Show on Friday. She also performed her cover of ABBA’s “SOS”, which you can watch below. The tour’s full itinerary can be found afterward.
As previously reported, Cher was inspired to record Dancing Queen, out September 28th, following her role in this summer’s Mama Mia! Here We Go Again.
Cher 2019 Tour Dates:
01/17 – Ft. Myers, FL @ Germain Arena
01/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
01/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
01/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial Arena
01/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
01/27 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
01/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
01/31 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/02 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
02/04 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
02/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
02/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
02/12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
02/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
04/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
04/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/24 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
04/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
04/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/30 – Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center
05/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
05/03 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
05/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
05/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
05/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
05/14 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
05/16 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
05/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center