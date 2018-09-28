Chevelle announce 12 Bloody Spies: B-Sides and Rarities album, release “Sleep Walking Elite” single: Stream

Chevelle, photo by Christian Lantry

Hit-making rockers Chevelle are gathering a number of tracks that have been released off the beaten path for a new collection called 12 Bloody Spies: B-Sides and Rarities.

As the title suggests, the disc culls together songs that haven’t appeared on the standard editions of the band’s eight studio albums, offering remastered versions of the tunes.



The track “Sleep Walking Elite”, recorded during the band’s sessions for 2007’s Vena Sera album, has been unveiled as the first single (listen below).

Among the other tracks are an acoustic version of “Sleep Apnea” from the band’s 2009 Sci-Fi Crimes album, and a bonus track off 2002’s Wonder What’s Next titled “Under You’re Reformed”.

Chevelle’s last studio album was 2016’s The North Corridor, with a press release declaring, “Stay tuned for more from Chevelle soon,” insinuating the band is likely working on a new album.

12 Bloody Spies: B-Sides and Rarities arrives on October 26th, and can be pre-ordered at this location.

12 Bloody Spies: B-Sides and Rarities Artwork:

12 Bloody Spies: B-Sides and Rarities Tracklist:

01. A Miracle

02. Sleep Walking Elite

03. In Debt To The Earth

04. Sleep Apnea (Acoustic Version)

05. The Clincher (Version 103)

06. Fizgig

07. Glimpse of the Con

08. Indifference

09. Until You’re Reformed

10. The Gist

11. Delivery

12. Leto’s Headache