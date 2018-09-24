Childish Gambino reportedly breaks foot, ends Dallas concert early

Donald Glover has repeatedly stated his current “This Is America Tour” will be his very last under the Childish Gambino moniker. Now, the hotly anticipated tour is in danger following an injury that’s reportedly left the musician with a broken foot.

According to TMZ, Glover ended his Dallas concert early on Sunday, skipping out on his usual 16-song set and encore. Audience members at the American Airlines Center claimed the rapper had hurt himself while dancing or “attempting to do the splits.” It was after performing his hit “This Is America” that he quickly bade the crowd farewell and left the stage. “I love you, Texas. I’ll see you soon,” he was quoted as saying.



Glover did not return, noticeably leaving concertgoers without performances of favorites like “Redbone” and “3005”. Afterward, an official at the venue reportedly said Gambino had broken his foot.

TMZ reports that Glover likely broke his foot after aggravating an already existing foot injury. Last Friday, the “Awaken, My Love!” artist allegedly arrived for his set at the iHeartRadio music festival “in a wheelchair and leg brace.” He seemed to successfully complete his set that evening, as well as went on to give a full, 16-song set in Houston on Saturday evening.

Glover’s next scheduled concert is Wednesday, September 26th in Los Angeles. We’ve reached out to his representatives for more information.

Glover, of course, isn’t the only musician to continue performing despite injury. We’ve all seen Florence Welch, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, and famously Dave Grohl brace pain for the sake of their fans.