Childish Gambino debuts new music at “This Is America Tour” kick-off: Setlist + Video

Childish Gambino, photo by Ben Kaye

Last night, Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, launched his “This Is America Tour” at the Infinite Energy Arena in Atlanta. His 17-song set was a career-spanning affair, including hits past and present, as well as the debut of all-new material. Glover also announce that this tour would be “the last Gambino tour ever,” as fans on reddit have pointed out.

Glover kicked off the evening with a one-two punch of new songs: “Algorhythm” and “All Night”. The former in particular was a dramatic, synth-laden arrangement clocking in at over eight minutes. “As we stand together, promise me that we’ll teach the children that we must be free,” Glover passionately crooned. “There is no joy in sorrow, no truth untold.”



(Read: When Did We All Start Liking Childish Gambino?)

The rapper/singer/actor also peppered his setlist with recent offerings “Summertime Magic”, “Feels Like Summer” (its bonkers video was just released last weekend), and, of course, the controversial smash single “This Is America”. Glover also did “I. The Worst Guys”, his Chance the Rapper collaboration off 2013’s Because the Internet, “Sober” from 2014’s STN MTN / Kauai mixtape, and a slew of Awaken, My Love! songs in “Redbone”, “Have Some Love”, and “Boogieman”.

Glover previously announced his intention to end Childish Gambino, explaining, “There’s nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘again?’” His forthcoming album, on which “Summertime Magic” appears, is expected to be his last.

Check out the full setlist below, followed by fan-caught footage from the show. Grab tickets to the rest of his This Is America tour here.

Setlist:

Algorhythm

All Night

Summertime Magic

I. The Worst Guys

II. Worldstar

Stand Tall

Boogieman

Riot

Have Some Love

Terrified

Feels Like Summer

Spirits

This Is America

Encore:

Sober

V. 3005

IV. Sweatpants

Redbone

Confirming this is his last Gambino tour:

“Algorhythm”:

“All Night”:

“This Is America”:

Part of the encore: