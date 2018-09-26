Childish Gambino’s This is America Tour postponed following foot injury

Childish Gambino, photo by Ben Kaye

“This is America”, Donald Glover’s final (?) tour as Childish Gambino, is on hold after Glover sustained a foot injury in Dallas over the weekend.

Fam Rothestein, of Glover’s creative agency Wolf + Rothstein, said the tour has been postponed, but not cancelled. “My guy played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out. Back before the years out.”



It’s unclear how many dates are impacted, but the Forum has confirmed that Wednesday night’s gig in LA is off.

We’ve reached out to Glover’s representatives for more information.

This is America tour is postponed, not cancelled. My guy played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out. Back before the years over. — Fam Rothstein (@famlikefamily) September 26, 2018

Tomorrow’s Childish Gambino show at the Forum has been postponed. Tickets will be valid at the newly scheduled date when announced. Thank you. — The Forum (@theforum) September 25, 2018

Childish Gambino 2018 Tour Dates:

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum %

09/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena %

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena %

09/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena %

10/02 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose #

10/03 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum #

10/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena #

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/09 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center #

10/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone, Arena #

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience

11/23-25 – Auckland, NZ @ Pharos

% = w/ Rae Sremmurd

# = w/ Vince Staples